OPD Arrest Three in Connection to Anchorage Road Burglary

On Tuesday, officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report of a residential burglary on Anchorage Road.

Investigators were called to the scene and during the investigation identified the individuals responsible.

A search warrant was obtained for a nearby residence and once inside officers were able to locate the stolen items.

The individuals living at the residence were identified as Marc Bowen, 33, of Oxford, Corey Brown, 37, of Batesville and Shaba Brown, 42, of Toledo, Ohio. All three were taken into custody without incident then transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Bowen and Corey Brown were charged with residential burglary and were both booked on a bond of $5,000. Shaba Brown was charged with possession of stolen property and booked on a $ 2,500 bond. Corey and Shaba Brown had active warrants out of Desoto County and holds have been placed on them. Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on Marc Bowen.

Staff report