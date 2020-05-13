Ole Miss Men’s Hoops Adds Home Slate Against Rider

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team announced on Twitter Wednesday that they will take the court against Rider University on Dec. 1 inside the Pavilion.

Coach Kermit Davis and his squad will tip off the month of December against the Rebels’ newest member, grad transfer Dimenco Vaughn’s former team.

In his final season at Rider, Vaughn averaged a team-high 14.8 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. In 2015, he led Callaway High School to a state championship.

Sign up to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails HERE!


Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR