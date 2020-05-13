Ole Miss Men’s Hoops Adds Home Slate Against Rider

By Adam Brown

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team announced on Twitter Wednesday that they will take the court against Rider University on Dec. 1 inside the Pavilion.

SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT | Tipping off the month of December, @dimencio_vaughn and the Rebels will host Dimencio’s former team. 🆚 Rider

🗓 Dec. 1

📍 The Pavilion#HottyToddy | #FamilyOn3 pic.twitter.com/U8NVYF3YAP — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) May 13, 2020

Coach Kermit Davis and his squad will tip off the month of December against the Rebels’ newest member, grad transfer Dimenco Vaughn’s former team.

In his final season at Rider, Vaughn averaged a team-high 14.8 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. In 2015, he led Callaway High School to a state championship.

