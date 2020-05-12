Oxford Tractor Supply Co. Gets Nod From Planning Commission

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Planning Commission approved a site plan Monday for a new Tractor Supply Co. to be built near Oxford Commons.

The new business will be located on about 3 acres of land along Ed Perry Boulevard, close to Highway 30. It will be part of the Summit, a commercial subdivision also approved Monday by the commission.

It is the second development proposed for the area. A Waffle House was approved last month that will also front Ed Perry Boulevard.

Tractor Supply Co., founded in 1938, offers products for home improvement projects, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, and livestock, horse and pet care.

Developers are proposing to construct a single-story building with a footprint of approximately 19,097 square feet. The site will also contain an outdoor display area that is adjacent to the building that will be fenced and screened. The outdoor display area measures approximately 14,300 square feet.

A traffic impact study was not required for this development due to the recently completed improvements by the developer at Sisk Avenue and Highway 7.

Tractor Supply Co. has about 1,800 stores nationwide with the closest store to Oxford currently being in Batesville.

Permits will not be issued until the Oxford Board of Aldermen approves the site plan for the Summit subdivision.