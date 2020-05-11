The Spaw Focuses on Pets’ Mental, Emotional Well-Being During Pampering

By Sara Caroline Bridgers and Brooke Atkinson

Hottytoddy.com interns

scbridg1@go.olemiss.edu; rbatkins@go.olemiss.edu

The Spaw—a doggie day spa by Homeward Bound—is unique to the Oxford community because it takes a different approach to doggie daycare.

Their mission is to focus not only on the dogs’ outward appearance but more importantly, their mental and emotional well being. With a variety of services offered, Spaw has become an innovative and interactive, but also relaxing and restorative destination for many dog owners in Oxford.

The Spaw specializes in ensuring a personal experience for dogs to enjoy services such as relaxation and massages, to other treatments such as bathing and nail care. Owner Kellie Owens said she modeled her idea off of a human spa experience that provided pampering and ultimate relaxation with an approach to doggie daycare that is mindful, therapeutic, and stress-free. Guests receive one-on-one attention, building a trusting and loving friendship.

“We’re focused on their whole body and their five senses, with individual Zen rooms offering an enjoyable and relaxing environment including aromatherapy, lighting, soothing spa tunes, visual imagery, low lighting, soft poufs, and organic grain-free treats,” Owens said.

The Spaw is located on the south side of the Square at 426 S. Lamar Blvd. This convenient location allows Spaw to have a special place in the heart of Oxford. When the pampering is over, clients are encouraged to enjoy the peaceful surroundings and let the relaxation continue. The Spaw welcomes visitors and customers to enjoy their cozy oasis— even just to pop in from the Square—as a little escape from a busy day in the life of a dog.

“With a shade arch and waterfall that doubles as a drinking fountain, private seating area, and a green space to meet your pups personal needs, our “front pooch patio” and garden space is for pups and their peeps to relax, enjoy some fresh air, commune with others, or just enjoy a quiet moment to reflect on friends past and cherish those we love,” Owens said.

With such a calming environment, The Spaw is committed to delivering exceptional pet care. Their focus on mental, emotional and physical health is unparalleled, so much so that they are currently operating on a waitlist. The Spaw’s frequent visitors, human and furry, enjoy how the business differentiates itself from typical vet or grooming experiences. Customer Maggie Dean describes the physical and emotional differences she notices in her dog Finn after regularly taking him to The Spaw.

“Finn is neurotic and the vet scares him. At The Spaw, there can only be so many other animals, and it’s not as stressful for him. He definitely isn’t as scared and freaked out picking him up. I feel like he also smells a lot better after leaving the Spaw,” Dean said.

The Spaw is strictly a grooming service, and according to their website, they do not offer medical services that veterinarians do. This provides a calming environment for animals knowing that when they enter The Spaw they are just there to get pampered. Dean explains how this helps the behavior of her dog when he gets dropped off at The Spaw.

“The fact that it’s not a vet’s office calms Finn. He doesn’t go because he’s sick or needs a shot so that stressful aspect is removed for him. They also offer many different options than offered at a vet’s office,” Dean said.

Alongside all of the luxury pet care services The Spaw offers, they also offer peace of mind to pet owners knowing that they are dropping their pet off to get quality care. Customers know that their pets are in great hands. Dean recalls her peace of mind knowing that when she drops off Finn he will not be put in a crate and left for long periods of the day, and that she trusts the groomers to take care of him the way she would.

“This changes the dynamic of pet care in the eyes of owners in Oxford,” Dean said.

The Spaw has revolutionized pet care in the Oxford area since 2017. The full-service doggie day spa offers a plethora of services not seen at traditional vet offices around town and still continues to assist the Oxford Community to this day even among the changes brought forth by COVID-19.

By creating a curbside drop off and pick up service, The Spaw still allows owners to receive top-notch pet care. The Spaw’s passion for serving pets and pet owners has become a staple in pet care to the Oxford community by providing relaxation for not only pets but owners as well. To see a list of their services or to book an appointment for curbside drop off, or to book future appointments visit their website: https://homewardboundoxford.com/thespaw/ or call 662-234-1097.