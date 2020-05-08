Journalism Professor Debora Wenger Appointed Interim Dean

Journalism professor Debora Wenger will serve as the interim dean of the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media, announced Provost Noel Wilkin this morning.

The need for an interim dean came last month after outgoing-Dean Will Norton announced he would be stepping down as dean and returning to a faculty position on May 11.

Wenger will step into the position of interim dean on May 11.

Wenger joined the university in 2009 after 17 years in broadcast journalism. She is an author and recipient of the Larry Burkum Service Award from the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She has served as assistant dean for partnerships and innovation in the School of Journalism and New Media.

“We appreciate her willingness to serve the school and the university in this important new capacity,” Wilkin said in his announcement Friday morning.

Wenger has worked as a reporter, producer and newsroom manager within multiple TV stations, including WFLA (Tampa, Florida), WSOC (Charlotte, North Carolina) and WMUR (Manchester, New Hampshire).

She is co-author of two books, “Advancing the Story: Journalism in a Digital World” and “Managing Today’s News Media: Audience First.”

Wenger received her Ph.D. from Kingston University in London.

Hottytoddy.com staff report