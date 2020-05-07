Lafayette Supervisors Vote to Follow Governor’s Latest Executive Order

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday afternoon to follow Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest executive order, allowing the few restaurants in the county to open their indoor and outdoor dining areas.

They must follow the several guidelines as listed in Executive Order 1478 that went into effect Thursday.

The supervisors voted on the measure in an executive session, according to Supervisor Chad Mclarty.

Restaurants can open after the entire restaurant is deep cleaned and disinfected. All employees must be screened at the start of their shifts as to whether they’ve been in contact with anyone who tested positive with COVID-19 or if they’ve had a fever in the past 48 hours.

Masks must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear a mask throughout their shift.

Restaurants can only allow 50 percent of their seating capacity both indoor and outdoor areas and floor plans must be arranged so that there is 6-feet between each table. No more than six people can sit at a table.

Restaurants must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Cafeteria-style buffets and food stations that are manned by restaurant staff are allowed with appropriate barriers to limit contact. Self-service buffets, food stations and drink stations are prohibited.

All restaurants must place hand sanitizer at all entrances, hostess stations, in/near bathrooms and at cashier stations.

Executive Order 1478 also limits indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 20 people. Parks can open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Outdoor recreation activities, such as swimming, are also allowed within those same hours.

The supervisors’ vote only affects restaurants located outside of the city of Oxford limits.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to table the discussion on when to open restaurants and are planning to meet to discuss and vote on the matter on Saturday.