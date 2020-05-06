UM Hosting Live, Virtual Event Saturday to Honor Class of 2020

The University of Mississippi will host a live, virtual celebratory event for graduates, family and friends at noon Saturday (May 9). The event will be live-streamed and will feature remarks from Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Provost Noel Wilkin, Ole Miss graduates and other special guests.

The live event can be viewed here starting at noon.

Senior class President Cole Blue, of McComb, will address fellow graduates and 2019 Homecoming King Carl Tart, of Yazoo City, who will lead a ceremonial turn of the tassel. Matt Lusco, president of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, will provide remarks and share a special announcement. Ole Miss Hall of Fame inductee Leah Davis, of Tupelo, will conclude the celebration by singing the alma mater.

During the event, Boyce will confer degrees for more than 5,000 graduates.

“The university wanted to make sure that this day of traditional pomp and circumstance did not pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of our class of graduates,” Boyce said. “While we remain committed to hosting an in-person ceremony when it is safe for us to do so, the May 9 event is intended to mark this day as one of significance and celebration in the lives of our students.”

As part of the virtual celebration, students – including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation – were sent an official cap and tassel, along with other celebratory items. All graduates are encouraged to use the official cap and tassel to participate in the virtual tassel turn.

Also, the UM School of Law will host its own virtual ceremony for graduates at 1:30 p.m. “A Virtual Toast” begins at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom.

In light of the ongoing uncertainties with the COVID-19 pandemic, UM leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony at a later date.

By Emma Gaddy, University of Mississippi Communications

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).