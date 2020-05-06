Oxford Kroger Opens Doors to Newly Expanded Store

1 of 3

The doors to the newly expanded side of Kroger in Oxford were opened Wednesday, revealing more than a year of renovations.

While it appears there is still some work to be done inside, most of the 50,000-square feet expansion is filled with produce, an expanded deli and bakery and yes, the Starbucks inside is open.

Shoppers are directed to enter the store through the new entrance and exit from the former entrance.

A new traffic signal is planned for the intersection of Booker Road and the relocated driveway.

Staff report