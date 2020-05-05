Three Rosedale Men Arrested for Oxford Hotel Armed Robbery

Thanks to the social media response to a post from the Oxford Police Department in regard to an armed robbery in Oxford last week, three men have been arrested and charged with the crime.

At approximately 9:35 pm on Saturday, May 2, OPD responded to the Quality Inn, 1808 Jackson Avenue West, for an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that two suspects entered the hotel, robbed the clerk at gunpoint and stole the cash register.

Investigators were able to retrieve video footage from the hotel and posted them on OPD’s social media accounts.

Within two hours of posting, investigators began receiving information about the identity of the suspects. By midmorning Sunday, warrants were issued for Geramy Drummer, 23, and Javarione Kelly, 18, both of Rosedale.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Drummer and Kelly into custody. Both men were arrested near the Mississippi-Tennessee state lines and brought back to Oxford.

After investigators concluded initial interviews with both suspects an arrest warrant was issued for Jatorey Moore, 18, of Rosedale.

Investigators were able to identify Moore as the driver of the car the night of the robbery. By late Monday evening, the Task Force located Moore in Bolivar County where he was taken into custody.

All three individuals were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Each suspect was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on $150,000 bonds.

“The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Memphis Police Department, Southaven Police Department, Desoto County Sheriff’s Office & Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work, determination and willingness to assist on this case,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We would also like to thank the Quality Inn staff for their cooperation and the many phone calls and social media tips that we received. This case is another example of law enforcement and community partners working together to keep our streets safe.”

