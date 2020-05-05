Restaurant Indoor Dining Rooms Remain Closed; Aldermen to Meet Saturday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen put off voting tonight on whether to open restaurants with restrictions for a few more days until they review better COVID-19 case data and to see what Gov. Tate Reeves does on Friday.

Reeves signed Executive Order 1478 Monday that allows restaurants to open inside and patio dining with occupancy restrictions and other mandates on Thursday. However, that order is only in place until Monday.

Municipalities can have laws that are more restrictive than the governor’s but not more lenient.

During the Board meeting Tuesday, aldermen discussed whether to follow Reeves’ order or to wait.

Alderman Mark Huelse pointed out that Phase 1 of Oxford’s Serving Oxford Safely – A Recovery Plan had the city possibly opening restaurants on May 2; however, Reeve’s Executive Order 1477 did not allow them to open by that date so the city had to revise the plan.

Alderman Janice Antonow said it’s too soon to know if the opening of retail stores last week had any effect on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and said the city should wait a little longer to fully re-open restaurants.

Alderman Kesha Atkinson said she was for waiting as well.

“It doesn’t make sense to wear masks in retail stores but I can sit down in a restaurant without one,” she said.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the city expects to have better and more-current data on Friday and she expects the Governor to issue another Executive Order on Friday.

Local restaurateur John Currence was at the meeting and said he does not speak for all restaurant owners. He said he is allowing his restaurants to open when employees feel it is safe to do so.

“For us to open and then close again would take an enormous toll on our people,” he said. “Personally, and this is just me speaking, I think it makes sense to wait.”

The board voted 6 to 1 to keep indoor dining rooms closed and to meet on Saturday to revisit the decision. Huelse was the dissenting vote.

The Board did vote, however, to follow most of Reeves’ order in regard to recreational and outdoor activities.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, basketball, soccer, football, softball, baseball and tennis and can resume for practice only at mTrade park and other city parks. Tennis and basketball courts are open but no congregating is allowed and courts can be used for an hour and a half by the same person/people at a time. Parks are open but playgrounds remain closed and only single-family home pools can be open. Bathrooms will remain closed at local parks.

The updates to the Phase 1 of the Serving Oxford Safely – A Recovery Plan will be available online Wednesday at oxfordms.net.