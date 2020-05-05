Ole Miss Volleyball Adds Clemson Transfer Gabby Easton

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth continues to add to her roster heading into the 2020 season with the addition of setter Gabby Easton, an all-conference transfer from Clemson.

Easton, a product of Anderson, S.C., earned ACC All-Freshman accolades in 2018, ranking second in the conference in assists after totaling 1,397, the second-most ever for a freshman in Clemson history. A two-time ACC Freshman of the Week, Easton dished out 51 assists in a sweep of Atlantic 10 opponent Davidson, ranking second in the NCAA for assists in a three-set match during the 2018 season. She was also helpful on the defensive end, tallying 206 digs during the year.

“We are thrilled to have Gabby join our Rebel family,” Banwarth said. “She will undoubtedly contribute positively to our team on and off the court. She has set big goals for herself and we look forward to helping her achieve those goals. She brings all-conference experience and accolades that will raise the bar of Ole Miss Volleyball. Her talent is outweighed only by her drive to succeed. We can’t wait to see Gabby in an Ole Miss uniform!”

Prior to joining the Tigers, Easton was a standout at T.L. Hanna High School in South Carolina and with the club team Upward Stars. An AAU All-American, she was a two-time South Carolina Player of the Year and spent three years on the AVCA Watch List. While at T.L. Hanna, she became the only setter in school history to record 4,080 assists, finishing with 4,083. She ended her high school career with 724 kills, 877 digs, 231 aces, and 190 blocks.

She finished high school as a Wendy’s Heisman Award winner, an AAU Academic All-American and a Gatorade Player of the Year finalist. She was named an AAU National Championship MVP while with Upward, guiding them to a national title in 2017-18.

Easton becomes the seventh addition to the incoming class to the volleyball team as she joins fellow setter Callaway Cason, inside attackers GG Carvacho and Samantha Schnitta, middle blocker Payton Brgoch, defensive specialists Emily Hawes and Amber Bischel.

