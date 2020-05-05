Ford Center Announces 3 Shows Rescheduled for 2020-21 Season

The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce that “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical”, “An Evening with Bruce Hornsby” and “STOMP” have been rescheduled for the 2020-21 Season.

The shows were originally scheduled for performances at the Ford Center in March and April but were canceled due to the closure of the University of Mississippi campus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruce Hornsby will perform his solo show “An Evening with Bruce Hornsby” on Dec. 4, 2020. Known, for such hits as “The Way It Is” and “Mandolin Rain”, this Grammy-winner has built one of the most diverse, collaborative and adventurous careers in contemporary music. Drawing from a vast wellspring of American musical traditions, the singer/pianist/composer/bandleader has created a large and accomplished body of work and employed a vast array of stylistic approaches. Throughout this period, Hornsby has maintained the integrity, virtuosity and artistic curiosity that have been hallmarks of his work from the start.

In addition to his work as Bruce Hornsby and the Range, he has collaborated with musicians such as Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Brandon Flowers (of the Killers), Elton John, Jerry Garcia, Eric Clapton, Sting and Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver). Hornsby opened for the Grateful Dead in 1987 which lead to him playing with the band in more than 100 shows in the early 1990s.

Tickets for “An Evening with Bruce Hornsby” are $50 for Pit seating, $50 for Orchestra/Parterre seating, $40 for Mezzanine seating and $35 for Balcony seating. Tickets purchased for the. March 17, 2020 performance will be honored at the Dec. 4 performance.

The performance of the Tony-award winning “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” has been rescheduled for Jan. 11, 2021. “Beautiful,” tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song.

The international sensation, “STOMP”, is now scheduled for March 4, 2021. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, “STOMP” has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.

Tickets for “STOMP” are $50 for Orchestra/Parterre seats, $45 for Mezzanine seats and for $35 Balcony seats. Tickets purchased for the April 21, 2020 performance will be honored at the March 4, 2021 performance.

Tickets for “An Evening with Bruce Hornsby and “STOMP” are currently available online at www.fordcenter.org. Tickets for “Beautiful” will be available when the 2020-21 season sales begin.



Courtesy of Kate Meacham, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

