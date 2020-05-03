Two Killed in Crash on Tallahatchie River Bridge

Two people were killed Saturday in a wreck on the Tallahatchie River Bridge in Lafayette County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded at 5:55 p.m. to the bridge on Highway 7 north of Abbeville for a two-vehicle wreck.

According to MHP, Bobby G. Townsend,45, of Abbeville was traveling northbound on Highway 7 in a 1993 Nissan SE when he entered into the path of a 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by a Misty E. Devaughn of Caruthersville, MO., who was traveling southbound.

Townsend was pronounced dead on the scene by Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy. Devaughn was transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi where she died shortly afterward from her injuries.

Three passengers received moderate injuries and were transported to Baptist in Oxford — Ryan Z. Golliday, 32, of Oxford, Bryanna N. Heathcock, 20, and a minor both of Caruthersville, MO.

Staff report