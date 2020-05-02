Oxford High students disappointing on the graduation ceremony

Many high school seniors like Oxford High’s Jay Wenger are feeling a bit cheated after learning the traditional graduation ceremony was not an option. Jay Wenger explains why he feels like the graduation ceremony should go as plan.

“I rather just push it back, the physical graduation sometime next year. It’s symbolic for you passing on to the next chapter of your life. Said Jay Wenger. “I can get my diploma, they can mail me the diploma that’s all alright. I think the physical graduation is necessary.”

Oxford high school superintendent Brian Harvey understands, but says some sort of graduation will still happen.

“we’re still planning on having graduation on May 15th at Tad Smith, but we are also planning to do something else. Brain Harvey said.”We are working through on what those plans might be.”

In the meantime, Wenger and the rest of his classmates have to keep working toward their degrees.

“Just getting grades as well. Some class are doing more like a pass or fail. Some aren’t doing any work and then the duel enrollment classes are challenging. Jay Wenger said. “Some of the classes that I am in are colleges classes. It’s challenging doing high school work and college classes.”

Harvey says it’s been a challenge to keep the semester on track, but it’s working.

Learning is taking place, learning by teachers is taking place, and learning by students is taking place. It may not be completely centered around the standards of learning and the curriculum standards of the Department of Education, but trust me, students are becoming very aware.

Like hundreds of his classmates, Wenger will complete his degree – and these 2020 high school graduates will have quite a story to tell about it one day.