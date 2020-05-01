Water Valley Woman Arrested for Commercial Burglary

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Water Valley woman Friday, May 1 on burglary charges.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Stacey Crouch on five counts of commercial burglary.

Crouch was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.

HottyToddy.com Staff Report

