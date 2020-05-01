Choosing the ‘GOAT’ Under Coach Bianco, Stephen Head

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Going through the Greatest of All Time over the 20 years under head coach Mike Bianco one player at a time was a fun experiment as I go day in and day out without live sports. It gave me an opportunity to think critically about some of the best ballplayers who have stood proudly on the diamond of Swayze.

Though there are dozens that came to mind, one that stood out, in particular, is Stephen Head.

Head stepped onto the diamond starting in 2003 out of Hillcrest Christian in Jackson, Miss. His play helped lead Ole Miss to three-straight NCAA postseason performances, including the program’s first-ever appearance in the Super Regionals.

During his time in a Rebel uniform, Head was seen at first base and starting pitcher. He was good with a bat in his hand and a dominate closer on the mound.

In 2004, he was named the recipient of the first-ever Ferriss Trophy (now the C Spire Ferriss Trophy).

Head was truly a special tool player. Head Coach Mike Bianco would make the move to have him come in and toe the rubber and get the Rebels a win, either when they were in a jam or just needed three outs from him. His dominance on the mound only proved that he was one of the most well-rounded players to don a Rebel uniform.

His playing time came to a close at Swayze after being drafted by the Cleveland Indians as a utility player in 2005 in the second round with the 62nd overall pick. Head spent five seasons with the Indians before signing with the Colorado Rockies in 2011.

