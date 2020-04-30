‘Massive’ Sinkhole Swallows Vehicle at Oxford Post Office

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

A large sinkhole swallowed an SUV at about 6 a.m. Thursday behind the U.S. Post Office on McElroy Drive.

No one was hurt, according to officials.

Oxford City Engineer Reanna Mayoral said the “massive” sinkhole occurred in the back parking lot and was more likely caused by a storm drain pipe under the parking lot.

The area is now roped off and the vehicle was lifted out of the hole by Shiver’s Towing. Engineers are on scene to assess the cause and damage and work with the Post Office.

The property is not owned by the city; however, Oxford police, firemen and emergency management officials were on scene assisting this morning.