Abbeville Man Charged With Commercial Burglary

An Abbeville man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into county vehicles.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Clarence Sanders, 54, of Abbeville was charged with two counts of commercial burglary.

Deputies responded to the area of County Road 117 to take a report of two county vehicles being broken into. After an investigation, Sanders was arrested and returned the stolen property.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report