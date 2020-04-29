The Farmstead Provides a Country-Chic Oasis to Visitors of Oxford

By Lily Bruce and Elyse Schneider

Hottytoddy.com interns

labruce@go.olemiss.edu; emschnei@go.olemiss.edu

The Farmstead on Woodson Ridge is colliding country-chic weddings with cottages and events in the Oxford community.

Tourists and visitors to Oxford have a plethora of options for lodging accommodations when visiting the small town, between historic Airbnb’s, new hotels and quaint bed and breakfasts. However, there is one lodging accommodation that lovers of Oxford (in all of its quaint small-town glory) might not know about.

The Farmstead on Woodson Ridge officially opened in 2011. It has since been growing and changing the way lodging and events are done in the small community.

According to its website, the 128-acre haven situated on the outskirts of Oxford allows

visitors to “enjoy the sanctuary of staying in lakeside cottages while being a short 10-minute drive away from the amenities of The Square and the University of Mississippi.”

Susan Tullos, Hospitality Director at The Farmstead and an Ole Miss alumna, is very proud of the lakeside cottages on the property that are beautifully decorated with state-of-the-art kitchens, fireplaces, and even an outdoor dining area.

“The property was laid out and developed from a sister farm and event venue that was developed in Louisiana,” Tullos said. “It started in Oxford with the original house once owned by Mayor Leslie after the property was once a cattle farm.”

“Our Event Barn and Cottage lodging is surrounded by beautiful greenery, lush flowers (May-October), calming lakes and is truly a serene environment for any and all,” said Tullos.

The Farmstead is not only home to beautiful flower beds but beautiful weddings as well. Bride LeAnne Neal had the best wedding day she could have imagined, thanks to the perfect scenery and hospitality she was met with at the Farmstead.

“This property has so much to offer from the beautiful rustic barn with a large dance floor and full industrial kitchen to the gorgeous modern cottages that look like they jumped straight out of Southern Living Magazine,” Neal said.

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak and with wedding and baseball seasons soon approaching, Tullos and her team are looking forward to the day they can host events again.

“I am struggling with the loss of all of our summer weddings, the rental of cottages for baseball season, and the many events that were scheduled for the summer months,” Tullos said.

Tullos and The Farmstead staff have heavy hearts for all of their baseball fans, brides and grooms during a time when Oxford is usually overflowing with tourists.

“It is truly disappointing that all was canceled and the disappointment of the brides, grooms… There are so many people that have it worse, so I just pray we all stay safe and hope fall ball and events will pick up,” Tullos said.

Tullos works very closely with brides and grooms as they plan their special day. Throughout her career, Tullos said she looks forward to planning weddings the most.

“It was the cutest Oxford couple. They were very precious and it was an October wedding, full of pumpkins and chic wooden signs that the groom had actually made,” said Tullos of her first wedding she planned as Hospitality Director.

This is the busiest time of year for The Farmstead, and this year was planned to be no different. Since 2011, the warm months of the year have always been the busiest season. However, the current outbreak will not stop the venue from growing.

“The property now has the potential for 30-35 cottages and currently has 15,” Tullos said.

She hopes for expansion in the future for their cottage rental service.

The Farmstead provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience for any couple looking to spend their weekend in the country.

“I customize retreats for families, girls retreats, or corporations. I can organize cooking classes, art retreats, anything your heart desires (within reason) for those family reunions or retreats.” Tullos said. “We also offer art classes, cooking classes and farm tours of the flowers to the community.”

The Farmstead is still growing and taking on new adventures. Each visitor is sure to find a unique experience on the scenic, rural property.

“Everyone says after they find us that we are ‘The best-kept secret in Oxford!’” said Tullos.

The Farmstead on Woodson Ridge is located at 39 CR 2068 Oxford, MS 38655. For booking and reservations, contact Susan Tullos at Susan@farmsteadwr.com.