New Ole Miss Softball Coach Has OKC in Sights

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ newest softball head coach Jamie Trachsel sat down with Athletic Director Keith Carter on Tuesday for an introductory press conference to discuss her qualifications and success stories with local media.

Trachsel brings a strong resume to Ole Miss. The success she has had at her stops along the way have been impactful to the programs she has led.

“You win with people and you build successful programs with people. It didn’t take long to realize that this is a great administration that believes in me as a head coach, believes in me as a person and trusts me to lead their softball program,” Trachsel said.

During the interview process, Carter said Trachsel impressed him and the search committee with her vision for the program.

“While we were interviewing her, the rest of us on the committee were texting each other behind the scenes how impressed we were with her even five or 10 minutes into the interview,” Carter said. “Obviously, she has a great background with a lot of success at North Dakota State and then onto Iowa State and Minnesota. She’s taken her team to the College World Series, which is obviously the level we want to be at here at Ole Miss.”

Trachsel said Ole Miss and Oxford felt like a great place to start her new chapter as the Rebels head coach.

“When I went to Oxford you could tell the feel was very family-oriented and committed to a level of excellence that I want to be a part of,” Trachsel said. “The opportunity presents itself to come down and be part of something special while we compete for championships year in and year out.”

Even though she said she wasn’t looking to leave Minnesota, she heard about Ole Miss from Minnesota assistant coach Katie Rietkovich Browder.

“She loved her experience, she loved the people. They were successful in recent years when she was there,” Trachsel said. “So, I had a little familiarity with Ole Miss, but I wasn’t looking to leave or any of that. When it’s the right fit at the right time you just kind of know. I’m always going to be drawn toward people and the level of commitment and how people have treated and the opportunity.”

Over the past few years, Ole Miss has experienced success on the diamond, and the administration looks for the team to make it Oklahoma City.

“The expectation is high and what I really loved in our conversation is she referenced winning a national championship multiple times,” Carter said. “That’s what we’re looking to do, we want to get to Oklahoma City and be knocking on that door and have the opportunity to bring a national championship to Oxford.”

Trachsel looks to continue on the success that was built and push the program to the next level.

“(I want to) work at the level that you need to commit to in order to challenge and play at your best when it matters the most in those moments,” she said. “Obviously, developing your current players – which our teaching staff will do. Recruiting is a big part of that, bringing in the right players that are still the right fit. Doing things the right way on and off the field.”

Trachsel has been busy since being named coach. She’s currently putting a staff in place while talking to the current players virtually amid COVID-19.

“I’m working on my staff right now. That’s been the focus for this week,” Trachsel said. “This process seems a little longer, but this all started Thursday night through the weekend. Then, connecting with the players again. I had a chance to do that late last week, which was great, so I want to be able to reach back out to them. I also want to watch some tape for when I have individual meetings with them so I can put faces to stats and their backgrounds.”

Trachsel is inheriting a team that in 2019 had its season come to a close in the Super Regionals, and in 2020 had an abrupt stop due to the global pandemic. She has all confidence that this class can help continue to propel the Rebels with the goal of making it to OKC.

“I am excited about the opportunity and get down to Oxford, and (I’m) ready to work,” Trachsel said.

