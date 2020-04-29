DeVontae Shuler Headed Back for Senior Campaign

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler announced on Twitter on Monday that he is returning to the Rebels for his senior season.

“Appreciate Ole Miss fans for everything they have done for me these past three years in one of the best conferences in SEC,” Shuler said.

The Irmo, S.C. native has started 72 for the Rebels over the last three seasons. Shuler has averaged .416 percentage with 369 total rebounds. He has tallied 142 steals in an Ole Miss uniform.

