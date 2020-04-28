Three Arrested in Connection With Abbeville Burglary

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people in connection with an Abbeville burglary.

On Friday, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested William Yourn and Joseph Chamness for allegedly receiving stolen property.

Yourn was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

On Saturday, investigators charged Christy Hyer with receiving stolen property.

The three suspects were all allegedly involved in the same case in Abbeville.

They were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Yourn was booked on a $15,000 bond, Chamness was booked on a $10,000 bond and Hyer was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Hottytoddy.com staff report