Oxford Schools May Get Less ‘Antiquated’ Dress Code

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

When, and if, Oxford’s children return to school in August, they may have a new, albeit less antiquated dress code to follow.

Oxford School District Assistant Superintendent Bradley Roberson formed a team of students, teachers and community members at the beginning of the year to create a new dress code “that better represented current societal norms,” while maintaining a healthy and safe school environment for learning.

On Monday, Roberson presented the proposed new dress code to the Oxford School District’s Board of Trustees for their review.

The board approved the new dress code in a first reading; however, the proposed changes will be presented to teachers and staff for review and comments and then will be voted on again during the board’s May meeting.

Roberson said the committee looked at developing a dress code the is equitable and nondiscriminatory and aligns with the OSD’s core values and Portrait of a Graduate.

“You’ll notice the new dress code contains gender-neutral language,” he said. “They’re no ‘he’s or she’s,’” he said.

Robertson said students should be able to dress in a manner that allows them to express their individuality as long as it does not interfere with learning or the health and safety of themselves or other students.

He said the new proposed dress code does not create “disparities or reinforce or increase the marginalization of any individual or group.”

The minimum dress requirements proposed are:

Clothing must cover from the top of the shoulder and extend down to mid-thigh.

Rips or tears in clothing should be lower than mid-thigh.

See-through or mesh garments must not be worn without clothing underneath that meet the minimum dress code requirements.

Tight-fitting clothing must be covered with a garment that meets the minimum dress code requirements. Shoes must be worn at all times and should be safe for the school environment.

“There is no longer the old ‘three-finger’ rule,” he said. “Students can still wear leggings, but they’ll have to wear a T-shirt or sweater that comes down to the mid-thigh with it. Students can wear tank tops as long as the top of the shoulder is covered.”

Additional requirements include:

Clothing may not depict, imply, advertise, or advocate illegal, violent, or lewd conduct, weapons, or the use of alcohol, tobacco, or drugs. Clothing may not depict or imply pornography, nudity, or sexual acts.

Clothing may not display or imply vulgar, discriminatory, or obscene language or images.

Clothing may not state, imply, or depict hate speech/imagery targeting groups based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or any other protected classification.

Apparel, jewelry, accessories, or any manner of grooming that by virtue of its color, arrangement, trademark, or any other attribute, denotes membership in a gang that advocates for illegal or disruptive behavior is prohibited.

Students will not be removed from class as a consequence for violation of the dress code policy unless the attire creates a disruption to the educational environment, poses a hazard to the health or safety of others, or factors into a student behavior rule violation such as harassment, intimidation, or bullying.

The consequence for the first violation of the dress code will include a parent/guardian contact or conference and the directive to cover, change, or remove non-complying attire.

Consequences for repeated violations of the dress code policy may include but are not limited to detention, in-school intervention, community service, or loss of driving privileges.