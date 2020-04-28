Oxford Man Arrested After Domestic Fight Causes Wreck

An Oxford man was arrested Monday for felony domestic violence after a vehicle wreck.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, deputies responded to County Road 337 to take a report of a traffic crash. After an investigation, deputies determined that the wreck was caused by an ongoing domestic dispute.

Robert Hollinger, 54, of Oxford was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $25,000 bond.

Hottytoddy.com staff report