LCDC Inmate Accused of Making Terroristic Threats, Possession of Contraband

A federal inmate at the Lafayette County Detention Center is being accused of making terroristic threats and allegedly having possession of contraband inside the jail.

Affidavits were filed April 24 in Justice Court that alleged that Joe Johnson made threats and had contraband (not specified) in his possession.

According to Major Alan Wilburn of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Johnson was given an initial appearance and his bond was set at $20,000.

He continues to be held at the Lafayette County Detention Center at this time.

