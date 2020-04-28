Lafayette County Man Arrested for Grand, Petty Theft

A Lafayette County man was recently arrested for both grand larceny and petty theft that he allegedly committed in January.

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Lovelace Monday, April 27.

According to Major Alan Wilburn of the Sheriff’s Department, Lovelace was involved in multiple larceny incidents in the Abbeville area on Jan. 13.

He was arrested and given a bond of $15,000, according to Wilburn. He is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Staff Report