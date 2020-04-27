OPD: Businesses, Customers Complying With Mask Mandate

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

With just a few days to prepare, most Oxford businesses were ready to enforce the city’s latest mandate that all employees and customers inside stores wore face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Oxford Police Department.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the mandate on Thursday that required masks or face coverings for anyone 6 years old and up inside all “essential” businesses that are currently open, like grocery, hardware and convenience stores, as well as pharmacies and gas stations.

The rule went into effect on Saturday.

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen said officers conducted more than 190 business checks on Saturday and Sunday and issued about 10 warnings.

“Our businesses and citizens have done a really good job of staying in compliance,” he said Monday.

The resolution states that businesses could face a fine up to $1,000 if they do not require employees and customers to wear masks or some type of face-covering – whether it’s a medical mask, a bandanna or a hand-made cloth mask – as long as it covered the nose and mouth.

OPD officers issued one citation for the illegal gathering of 10 or more people.

The new addition to the city’s fourth resolution passed last week is part of an effort to slow down the spread, decrease the number of new cases of the coronavirus so that Oxford will be able to reopen fully by the time the new school year begins in August.