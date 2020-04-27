GOAT Relievers/Closers Under Coach Mike Bianco

By Adam Brown and Jeff Roberson

Ole Miss fans, it has been a long month with no sports for the red and blue. Here at HottyToddy.com, we feel the same way you do about not being out at Swayze. We miss hearing the crack of the bats, feeling the energy of the crowd and cheering on the Rebels.

Over the next few weeks, HottyToddy is going to break down the greatest of all time to step on the diamond of Swayze Field in the coach Mike Bianco era. We’re taking a position-by-position look at the five best at their craft.

We know there will be debate about these choices, and that is good. It’s what we want. We also know some excellent players are left off these lists because we only chose five at each spot as well as a total of 15 outfielders.

HottyToddy’s own sports editor Adam Brown and contributor Jeff Roberson are going to give our readers our top picks at each position on the diamond. In all, there will be a total of 10 lists that include starters, relievers, closers and utility players.

Here are our list of Relievers/Closers (In no certain order):

Aaron Greenwood

Scott Weathersby

Josh Laxer

David Goforth

Anthony Cupps

Scott Bittle

Parker Caracci

Jake Morgan

Wyatt Short

Brett Huber

Garrett White

Dallas Woolfolk

Austin Miller

Will Stokes

Matt Maloney

Parker Caracci made the trip to shut down the game for the Rebels 51 times in two seasons, as he recorded 21 saves in 80.1 innings of work. His 21 saves set him fifth all-time in the Ole Miss record books.

The Jackson, Miss. native was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB draft. laying with the Vancouver Canadians as Class A Short-Season affiliate for the Blue Jays organization, Caracci logged 29.2 innings over 21 games with a record of 2-4 and a 3.03 ERA.

Wyatt Short played three years for the Rebels in 2014-16. During his tenure on the bump for Ole Miss he etched his name as fourth all-time with 24 career saves and ninth in program history with 68 career appearances in program history. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 13th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Scott Weathersby played three seasons for the Ole Miss Rebels 2013-15 with 51 appearances. In 2014, Weathersby posted a 4-1 record with two saves and a 2.13 ERA while only allowing nine runs in 38.0 innings on the hill.

