23 Tested Friday at UMMC COVID-19 One-Day Test Site in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Twenty-three people took advantage of free COVID-19 testing in Oxford on Friday, according to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

UMMC has been teaming up with CSpire, Mississippi Emergency Management, the Mississippi National Guard and Mississippi State Department of Health to coordinate drive-thru testing sites around the state for the last several weeks.

As of April 24, a total of 852 at 26 one-day testing sites around the state where tested for COVID-19. Another 2,742 were tested at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds recently.

The Oxford testing site was held at the Oxford Conference Center on Friday.

Only people experiencing a fever, cough or a sore throat, and who registered prior to Friday, were tested.

UMMC will contract those tested Friday with their results; however, anyone who was tested should self-isolate at home for at least seven days from when symptoms first began or three days after symptoms improve significantly. Stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid groups of 10 or more once the self-isolation period is over.