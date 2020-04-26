By JT Butts

Oxford Canteen is normally bustling at lunchtime, but co-owner Cynthia Joyce says these days, they’re serving only one customer at a time. Cynthia Joyce explains what her and her chef husband Corbin Evans have done to keep the business going during the pandemic.

“After a few weeks of just total shutdown at Oxford canteen. We’ve been really this past week started doing a very limited menu that’s take out only, and it’s for curbside pickup. Cynthia said. The restaurant is really small physically, and so there’s no way to practice proper social distancing.”

Oxford Canteen struggles to keep local business alive

Joyce and her chef husband Corbin Evans are in the same tough spot as a lot of local businesses. The main goal Cynthia Joyce and her husband wants to do is keep the business alive in any way possible.

“The hardest thing to think about is whether or not the business can survive. You know, it’s very much a big question right now. Cynthia said. I mean we are trying to remain hopeful. We have applied for Disaster loans for this small business administration. We have no idea if we will see any money.”

Joyce said it’s going to take more than the government to keep businesses alive in Oxford. The most important thing to Cynthia Joyce is support from the Oxford community.

“One thing I would say is Support local businesses, and don’t support big chains. I mean not that people don’t have jobs at the chains too and your support. Cynthia said. The big giant corporations can weather these kinds of storms.”