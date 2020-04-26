Ole Miss’ Jones Signs with the Miami Dolphins as Free Agent

By Adam Brown

Former Ole Miss defensive tackle Benito Jones was picked up by the Miami Dolphins in free agency following the end of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reported the signing of Jones to the Dolphins on Twitter.

With the draft over, the rush for undrafted free agents has begun: One for the #Dolphins is Ole Miss DT Benito Jones, the 6-foot-1, 316-pounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Jones wrapped up his senior season for the Rebels playing in all 12 games with 10 starts. The defensive lineman leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally with 23 defensive stops at nose tackle.

The Waynesboro, Mississippi native ended his career for the red and blue tied 10th in the conference for tackles for loss (10.0) and No. 12 in sacks (5.5). He was an anchor in the middle for an Ole Miss defensive unit that helped limit three straight opponents to under 70 yards rushing for the first time in 20 seasons.

At the end of his collegiate career, Jones was ninth all-time in yards for loss (31.0) in 48 career games played.

