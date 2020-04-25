Pharmacy Faculty Named Distinguished Teaching Scholars

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy faculty members David Colby, Meagen Rosenthal and Gary Theilman have been named as Distinguished Teaching Scholars for a three-year term.

The honor recognizes professors who have proven to be exceptional teachers and colleagues, and who promote effective teaching and learning.

Colby serves as associate professor of medicinal chemistry and director of academic affairs in the Department of BioMolecular Sciences.

He has shown consistent dedication to student learning and teaching excellence. He chairs the school’s curriculum committee while staying committed to his research and mentorship of students and junior faculty.

“Dr. Colby has high expectations of students, teaches them to think independently and engages them to communicate their views,” said Kristie Willett, chair of biomolecular sciences and professor of pharmacology and environmental toxicology. “He is student-centered in his instructional approach and provides critical thinking opportunities, tailored to meet each student’s needs.”

Rosenthal is an assistant professor of pharmacy administration and is engaged in numerous school committees and organizations, including serving as chair of the university’s Faculty Senate.

John Bentley, chair of pharmacy administration and past Distinguished Teaching Scholar recipient, noted that Rosenthal demonstrates all the characteristics needed of an honoree. Her passion for education and scientific research, along with her enthusiasm to share knowledge with students and colleagues are standout qualities, he said.

“Dr. Rosenthal’s contributions to both our professional pharmacy program and our graduate program, both in and out of the classroom, are substantial and significant,” Bentley said. “She challenges her students and also maintains a high level of respect for each one of them.”

Theilman is not only an associate professor of pharmacy practice but also the coordinator of instructional technology for the school.

His passion for teaching is evident as a three-time recipient of the schools’ Faculty Instructional Innovation Award and 2019 University of Mississippi Medical Center Nelson Order of Teaching Excellence honoree.

“Dr. Theilman consistently seeks innovative ways to improve our instruction utilizing technology in order to provide meaningful experiences for our diverse learners,” said Seena Haines, chair of pharmacy practice. “He collaborates with faculty and students to share findings related to innovative teaching techniques at local, state and national association meetings and through publications.”

Established in 2005, the Distinguished Teaching Scholars Program is partially funded through proceeds from the estate of Thelma H. Cernigilia and members of the Galen Order. Recipients are nominated for the awards, and a committee evaluates nominations and makes a recommendation to the dean.

By Whitney Tarpy, University of Mississippi Communications

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).