Delta Dog Pet Resort Offers Pets a Home Away From Home

By Haughton Mann and Hannah Hudson

Hottytoddy.com interns

rhmann@go.olemiss.edu; hrhudson@go.olemiss.edu

Delta Dog is not your average dog sitting business. It’s a luxurious pet resort and a place where owners can feel comfortable leaving their dogs knowing their furry friend will have the time of their life.

Chip Brown is the founder and owner of Delta Dog. Brown graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1999. He then moved to Memphis and opened up Brown Dog Lodge. This expanded to multiple locations.

“After 10 years, I sold Brown Dog Lodge and decided to move back to Oxford and essentially do the same thing that I did in Memphis. I just wanted to come home” Brown said.

Delta Dog was opened in January of 2019 in Oxford. Its services include pet grooming, daycare and boarding. Delta Dog has around 36 suites for pets and has a range of capacity, Brown said.

Delta Dog is taking great precautions during the time of COVID-19. The employees are wearing masks and gloves throughout the workday and are taking payments over the phone. Pet owners will not be required to leave their vehicles and the employees will meet at the car for pickups and drop-offs. Delta Dog is still open at 2008 University Ave Suite C, Oxford, MS 38655 from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

One feature of this pet resort that separates them from the rest is their pet cams. It allows you to either watch your pet play at daycare, lie in their suite, or just check in on them during the day. It gives the owners a behind-the-scenes look at what is going on with their pets.

“We get a lot of positive feedback on the cameras. I have done that since the beginning and it really gives pet owners peace of mind about the care that their dog is getting,” Brown said. “We want owners to be able to call us and point out something they want to be fixed, this is a way to keep us accountable and to make sure pets are getting the best care possible.”

Although Delta Dog is not a vet, they do have the Animal Care Center right next door, which is a great assurance for owners just in case of emergencies.

“We are not affiliated but it’s nice knowing they are there in case of an emergency,” said Brown.

Delta Dog may be new to the Oxford area, but it took them no time to get involved in the community. Delta Dog is a huge advocate for rescue animals and supports Mississippi Critterz in any way that they can.

“My own dog is a rescue and we believe they are doing great work,” Brown said.

Delta Dog is very active on social media and has a user-friendly website, but they get most of their customers from word of mouth. That is how one customer, Park Shull, an Ole Miss student, first found out about Delta Dog.

Shull gets his dog groomed and bathed at Delta Dog and has loved his experience there.

“They love our dog, we love them, and they always do good work,” Shull said.

Shull has been a patron of Delta Dog since it first opened. His previous place was more expensive and just not as pleasant as Delta Dog, he said. Shull said that Delta Dog is very reasonably priced and “you always get excellent care” from them.

The prices for the suites vary but are around $39 per night in the luxury suite and around $37 per night for the standard suite. Daycare has multiple packages but for a single day of daycare, the price is $23 per day/ per dog. Grooming and Spa have massages, teeth brushing, baths, ears and nails, and a blow-out. The prices vary on these different accommodations but are all under $50.

“The workers look really happy to be around animals. You can tell they really care about dogs and you can tell it is just a happy place to be and work. I would recommend Delta Dog to anyone,” Shull said.

“It’s great to see the dogs interact and feel comfortable. It’s nice knowing that people can trust us to not only take care of their dog, but to love it like our own,” Brown said. “We try to make a positive impact on every person and dog that comes through our doors…. It’s not just a job.”