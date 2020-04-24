Carter Announces New Ole Miss Softball Hire

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter named Jamie Trachsel as the new head coach of the Ole Miss softball team on Friday.

“Ole Miss Softball is a championship program, and we were looking for a World Series-caliber coach that can lead this team to the top of the sport. We found that and more in Jamie Trachsel,” Carter said. “Highly respected in the industry, Jamie has not only won at multiple levels but dominated conferences and taken a team to the brink of a national title. Along the way, she has proven to be an elite developer of talent, coaching countless award-winning players. We are beyond excited to welcome Jamie to the Ole Miss family and see her determination and leadership impact our student-athletes for years to come.”

Trachsel comes to Oxford after three seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in which the team finished with multi 40-win seasons and back-to-back trips into the postseason. This past season, the Gophers were well on their way to reach that mark for the third straight season with a 15-9-1 record out of the gate.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to work for a great administration and great people who believe in me to lead their softball program,” Trachsel said. “I am looking forward to meeting the team and getting to know each of them individually. Thank you to (search committee members) Keith, Shannon (Singletary) and Lynnette (Johnson) for believing in me not only as a coach but as a person. I am looking forward to this journey at Ole Miss. Go Rebels!”

In 2019, Trachsel’s club finished with an overall 46-14 mark with a 20-2 record in the Big Ten and a trip to the Women’s College World Series. In her tenure, Trachsel guided Minnesota to a 102-40-1 overall record and a 37-6 mark in the conference.

The 2018 season, Minnesota finished second in the Big Ten in the regular season and was crowned the tournament champions.

Prior to taking over at Minnesota, Trachsel spent a season with the Iowa State Cyclones in 2017. The Cyclones finished with a 23-35 overall record and a 6-12 mark.

Trachsel joined the coaching ranks at North Dakota State where she spent 14 seasons, including the final six as co-head coach. In those half-dozen seasons, NDSU compiled a 221-109 overall record (.670), a 98-19 mark (.838) in the Summit League, and advanced to NCAA Regional play five times. The Bison won their conference regular-season championship and the tournament championship five times each with Trachsel as co-head coach.

The Rebels had their season cut short after being 25 games into the slate due to the COVID pandemic. Ole Miss went 12-13 during that stretch under interim head coach Ruben Felix who stepped into the role in November.

Felix took over the program after head coach Mike Smith resigned in December after being placed on administrative level.