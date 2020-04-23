UM Communiversity Program Offers Free Courses this Week

The University of Mississippi Communiversity program is continuing to offer free noncredit classes to support and encourage the Ole Miss and Oxford community during this time. All courses are offered online through Zoom.

If the spring showers and sunshine afternoons have you dreaming of starting a garden, you might want to join Sarah Rucker for “Beginning Gardening” starting at 1 p.m. Friday (April 24). The class will meet for four weeks, with different topics each week.

Participants will learn more about how to start a home garden, the best plants to grow, the tools you’ll need and many pointers along the way. Classes will be recorded in case you miss one or want to go back and listen to the information again.

Spring cleaning may have you wanting to spruce up around the house. You can learn more about bringing new life to an old piece of furniture during the “Chalk It Up” class set for 3 p.m. Friday (April 24).

Griffin Stroupe will offer tips for creating your own chalk paint, waxing and distressing to make a brand new focal point for your home.

To register for these free online courses, visit http://www.outreach.olemiss. edu/communiversity/classes. html .

By Pam Starling

