“Sports Teach Us So Much”: Ole Miss Releases Hype Video for Fans

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Over the past few months sports-lovers have been quarantined due to the COVID-19 outbreak with no sports to turn their attention to escape the pandemic.

The Ole Miss Sports Production department recently released a hype video to let fans know that they will be back.

In the video are clips from the 2014 victory over Alabama in football, national championships in golf and women’s tennis, a trip to Omaha on the diamond and more.

Watch the video below:

What Sports Teach Us Follow the Rebels at OleMissSports.com Ole Miss Sports is the official YouTube channel of Ole Miss Sports Productions, the Ole Miss Network & OleMissSports.c…

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).