Norton Resigns as Dean of School of Journalism; Returning to Faculty

Dr. Will Norton has resigned his position as Dean of the School of Journalism and New Media and will return to the faculty at the end of the academic year, effective May 11, 2020, announced the University of Mississippi Thursday afternoon.

“We appreciate his service as the Founding Dean of the School of Journalism and New Media, and we have tremendous appreciation for the incredible growth that the school and its programs experienced under his leadership,” stated the announcement.

An Interim Dean will be appointed soon to lead the school until a search for a new dean can be conducted.

Norton has been the dean of the School of Journalism and New Media since 2009. Prior, he was dean of the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1990-2009. He was the interim chair and chair of the Department of Journalism at the University of Mississippi 1977–1990.

Staff report