Ole Miss Volleyball Adds Callaway Cason to 2020 Class

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth announced the addition of incoming freshman Callaway Cason to her squad for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

Cason, a product of Villa Rica, Ga., attended The Walker School, in Marietta, Ga., and helped guide the Wolverines to a regional championship, state runner-ups, and two Final Four appearances during her career.

“Callaway is a valuable addition to our 2020 class,” Banwarth said of her newest addition. “She is an extremely talented setter from a well-touted club out of Atlanta. She will be a great fit for the culture we are building here at Ole Miss. Her work ethic, competitiveness and learner’s mentality will be vital contributions to our team.”

A three-year varsity setter, Cason was dubbed with special mention All-American honors by PrepVolleyball during her senior season and was an Andi Collins Award finalist, given annually to the best high school senior in the nation. She was awarded an All-Area 6A Player of the Year plaudit as well as all-county and three-time all-state recognition.

Cason was chosen as The Walker School’s MVP each of her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons, and finished her career with over 4,000 career assists, the third-most all-time in Georgia state high school history. Her 9.52 assists per set also rank third all-time.

Cason has been a member of the A5 Volleyball Club out of Atlanta since 2016. She has helped guide the squad(s) to two national open qualifier titles, and another three top-three finishes in the event. Named an AAU All-Star, Cason helped A5 to two Top 5 finishes at the Open Nationals, where the team is expected to compete against this June, pending the current nationwide health crisis.

A5 Volleyball Club has chosen Cason to its international showcase the last three seasons, playing professional teams and their Junior National Teams in Italy, Japan, and Africa. Cason and her A5 clubmates spent last summer traveling with the Olympic team from Botswana, showcasing with them throughout the country.

Cason is headed to Oxford to join five other members for the red and blue, including attackers GG Carvacho and Samantha Schnitta, middle blocker Peyton Brgoch and defensive specialists Emily Hawes and Amber Bischel.

