Ole Miss’ Johnson Named Second-Team All-American

Ole Miss women’s golf star Julia Johnson has been named a second-team All-American, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association of America (WGCAA) announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson becomes the second Rebel women’s golfer to be named to an All-American team, joining Dori Carter (’09), who was named a Duramed Futures Tour honorable mention All-American by the National Golf Coaches Association (NGCA) in 2008.

Johnson earned an invite to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and was selected to represent the United States at the Arnold Palmer Cup after a record-breaking junior season. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur invite will carry over to the 2021 playing of the event while the Arnold Palmer Cup was postponed until December because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Gabriel, Louisiana, native led the SEC with a 70.72 stroke average, the lowest single-season stroke average in program history while finishing inside the top-15 in every event this season. She ended the season No. 22 in Golfstat’s player rankings.

Johnson led the Rebels on the leaderboard in three of the six events played, finishing par-or-better in five. She was the individual medalist at the Battle at the Beach, the third win of her career, good for the second-most in program history. Her final-round 11-under 61 tied an NCAA record for the lowest individual round and went toward a program-record 54-hole score of 203 (73-68-61).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

