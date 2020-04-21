LHS Star Student, Teacher Named for 2019-2020 School Year

Lafayette High School senior HaiHai Fisher has been named Star Student for the 2019-2020 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M. B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program.

Fisher will be acknowledged among the more than 330 Star students in Mississippi for their academic achievements. Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s Star Student. The program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors.

Each Star student is asked to designate a Star Teacher – the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.

Fisher selected LHS math teacher Virginia Cornelius as their designated STAR Teacher.

This year, more than 660 Star Students and Star Teachers will receive this prestigious recognition from MEC’s M.B. Swayze Foundation.

This year will mark the 55th Anniversary of the Star program. Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the Star program is to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi.

Courtesy of the Lafayette County School District