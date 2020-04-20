Oxford Woman Arrested for Aggravated Domestic Violence

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Saturday, April 18 while investigating a domestic violence call.

Oxford resident Ebonee Lita White, 30, was arrested for aggravated domestic violence after officers deemed she was the perpetrator. The arrest was made in the area of County Road 1075, according to Major Alan Wilburn from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies transported her to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.

HottyToddy.com Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).