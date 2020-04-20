Oxford Baseball Seniors Receive Special Senior Night

By Adam Brown

A high school baseball career can go by in a blink of an eye with each special season on the diamond alongside fellow teammates. This year, the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak leaving seniors the bulk of their slate unplayed. In an effort to commemorate the season and lift up the seniors, Oxford High School will honor its senior baseball class with a light tribute at Edwin Moak Field tonight at 8:20 p.m.

The Chargers’ head coach Chris Baughman told HottyToddy.com that he came up with the idea after seeing how other schools were honoring their seniors on Twitter.

“I thought it was a neat way to give them somewhat of senior night,” Baughman said.

Beginning at 8:20 PM (20:20 military time) Monday, April 20, the lights to Edwin Moak Field will be illuminated for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. During that time, we ask anyone wishing to show their appreciation and support of our seniors to drive around Oxford Middle School. — Oxford Baseball (@OxfordBaseball1) April 19, 2020

The diamond will be illuminated for 20 minutes and 20 seconds, representing the 2020 season. Anyone who wishes to show their support for the seniors is encouraged to drive around Oxford Middle School during that time.

According to Baughman, the 2020 senior class has carried on the tradition established by the previous young men that have played in the program.

“It has been a privilege to compete with them, but it has truly been a blessing to watch how they have grown and matured as people,” he said. “There is no doubt these young men will do special things in the future as citizens, husbands, and fathers.”

