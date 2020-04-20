County to Offer Free Hand Sanitizer to Rural Areas

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Residents living in the more rural areas of Lafayette County can get a free bottle of hand sanitizer on Thursday thanks to the Board of Supervisors and two Mississippi distilleries.

On Monday, the Board of Supervisors announced the county will be distributing free hand sanitizer from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the same locations the Lafayette County School District serves free meals to children each day:

1. Abbeville Baptist Church

2. Harmontown – Fire Dept.

3. Paris – Fire Dept.

4. Philadelphia – Fire Dept.

5. Denmark – Denmark Store

6. Taylor – Taylor Grocery Parking Lot

7. Anchor – Anchor Baptist Church

8. Yocona – New Prospect Baptist Church

9. LHS Parking Lot

10. College Hill – Magnolia Montessori School

Each car will receive one bottle of the hand sanitizer.

The hand sanitizer was purchased by the county from the Cathead Vodka and Wonderbird Spirits distilleries.

Board President and Supervisors Mike Roberts said about 2,000 bottles were purchased. About 200-300 bottles will be given to Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging for its Meals On Wheels program that will deliver one bottle to each of its clients in Lafayette County.

The county spent $10,480 for four, 55-galleon barrels from Cathead, which is equal to 2,019 bottles of hand sanitizer, and 600 bottles from Wonderbird for $4,320. MEMA reimburses the county 75 percent of the cost which makes the bottles cost about $1.50 each.

Also on Monday, the Board of Supervisors extended its Shelter-in-Place resolution until April 27 to coincide with Gov. Tate Reeves extending the statewide resolution until April 27. The board will meet on April 28 to discuss any possible changes to its resolution.