COVID-19 Claims the Life of Ole Miss Professor

University of Mississippi’s Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Noel Wilken announced that COVID-19 claimed the life of an Ole Miss professor in an email sent to faculty and staff Saturday night.

Kevin Malloy, 67, an instructor in the Department of Writing and Rhetoric died April 16 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

He taught speech and has been with the university since 2006.

“He was a kind and respected colleague and will be greatly missed,” Wilkin wrote of Malloy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s spouse, Dr. Rhona Justice-Malloy (who has also tested positive), and their daughter, Amanda. Dr. Justice-Malloy is a Professor in the Department of Theatre and Film. The passing of a loved one is difficult any time it occurs. For this to happen under these circumstances, with limitations on memorials and funerals, it makes it extremely difficult. Ordinarily, out of respect for the family, the university would not release the circumstances of death. In this case, Rhona has given us her permission to do so and to share her status. She has requested that expressions of support can be shown by patronizing a local business or restaurant and by supporting those who need it at this time.”

The University Counseling Center is offering tele-mental health services for faculty, staff and students. To schedule an appointment please call 662-915-3784 or email their office.

Staff report