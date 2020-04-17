Reeves Extends Shelter-in-Place Order 1 Week; Reduces Some Restrictions

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Gov. Tate Reeves has extended Mississippi’s Shelter-in-Place order for another week; however, the extension loosens up some guidelines for “non-essential” businesses that will take effect on Monday.

“I wanted to announce today that we can all ease up and re-open, but we can’t,” Reeves said. “We can’t stay in this position for much longer. But we are still in the eye of the storm.”

The governor met with Pres. Donald Trump and other governors on Thursday in a conference call to discuss guidelines for states to begin the process of opening back up and Reeves said the President told him to re-open when he felt it was safe to do so.

The new executive order allows lakes and beaches to reopen on Monday.

“I’ve gotten guidance from our state and local officials that they feel confident they can regulate our lakes and beaches safely,” Reeves said. “We can allow them to re-open for individuals to fish or relax. It’s a small thing, but I hope it helps even a bit for people who need to safely get out in the sun for their own sanity.”

The governor announced that “non-essential” businesses could start making curbside, delivery or drive-thru sales.

“Clothing stores, florists, or athletic goods can do safe sales. If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up,” Reeves said. “They have to follow strict health guidelines, but they can have some sales while meeting that standard.”

The extension goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday and ends on April 27.

Watch the full press conference below.