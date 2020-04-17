Doors of Hope Helping Lafayette County Families Affected by COVID-19 Crisis

Doors of Hope Transition Ministries, a 501C3 organization, is helping Lafayette County families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with rent and utilities.

Established in 2011, the purpose of Doors of Hope Transition Ministries includes, but is not limited to, guiding homeless families and at-risk homeless families in Lafayette County, Mississippi toward self-reliance and stability through a holistic, individualized approach that includes life-skills training, mentoring, and supportive housing.

“Being in the Doors of Hope program has been very beneficial to me,” said a former Doors of Hope client. “I have learned so much being in the program and gained another family. Since I graduated from the program, I am more self-aware and confident in making everyday choices and life decisions. I have been out of the program for a little over a year and because of the knowledge gained from the program, I can do things I have never done and never thought I could do.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic forces businesses and schools to close, Doors of Hope is innovating some of their already existing services to better assist vulnerable families during this time of great need.

For example, the online screening application has been retooled to ask COVID-19 specific questions. Instead of in-person interviews in the office, candidates are interviewed over the phone by a staff member to assess their level of need.

To be eligible for the Doors of Hope COVID-19 Fund, applicants must be 18 years or older, live in Lafayette County, have suffered COVID-19 related job or income loss, and have custody of minor children. In addition, applicants should have copies of relevant documents on-hand, such as their lease or utility bills.

If an applicant doesn’t qualify for the Doors of Hope program, they can still receive referrals to other agencies in Lafayette County that can better serve their needs. This “bridge of care” ensures that everyone who contacts Doors of Hope is able to find help.

Doors of Hope depends entirely on monetary and in-kind donations from private donors, businesses, churches, and grants from charitable organizations, and receives no federal, state, or local assistance.

As of April 16th, Doors of Hope has received over 80 applications and has helped 35 families with rent and/or utilities, totaling in at $19,794.00.

“The need is overwhelming and with more donations, we could help even more families,” said Mary Margaret Andrews, executive director.

Those interested in applying for assistance or making a donation can do so through the Doors of Hope website. Gift cards can be sent to the Doors of Hope office, where a staff member will pick them up and distribute them to families in need.

Updates are posted daily on the Doors of Hope Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Mailing address: 924 Van Buren Ave. Oxford, MS 38655

Website: www.doorsofhopeoxford.org

Venmo: @Doorsofhope-ox

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Doors-of-Hope-Transition-Ministries-152752688179573/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dohtmoxford/

Hottytoddy.com staff report