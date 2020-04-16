Davis Heralds Grad Transfers Vaughn, Allen as Excellent Additions

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

A day after Ole Miss basketball coach Kermit Davis signed two transfers— Dimencio Vaughn and Robert Allen—to the 2020-21 squad, he sat down with members of the media on Thursday on a conference call to talk about the additions.

“I was pleased with the two guys that we had gotten in the spring,” Davis said. “We wanted to get experience in the spring and I think we did that.”

Vaughn and Allen are coming to Ole Miss after starting their collegiate careers at different universities, Rider and Samford.

Vaughn is known as one of the top-five graduate transfers in the nation.

“When he hit the transfer portal, (he) was a key guy for us,” Davis said. “Obviously we have a tie, because he did spend one year in the state of Mississippi and played at Callaway.”

In his final season at Rider, Vaughn averaged a team-high 14.8 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. In 2015 he led Callaway High School to a state championship.

“(Vaughn) is just a guy that has done it his whole career,” Davis said. “He is just a big, talented physical wing that shoots a great percentage from the three.”

Vaughn makes an effort to pass the ball in open motion play, according to Davis. He said he wanted to find players that would come into the program and add to the play of toughness.

“Our theme was obviously to get guys that have great motors and self-starters and have good toughness,” he said. “We are really excited about Dimencio.”

Allen just finished up his sophomore season with the Samford Bulldogs where he was one of the team’s leading scorers and rebounders over a pair of seasons, averaging 12.0 ppg and 7.7 rebounds per game to go along with 11 double-doubles.

This past March, Allen finished the season with a team-high 43 blocks through 32 games.

“We finished last in the league in block shots and (Allen) finished third in the SoCon (Southern Conference) in block shots and that was big for us,” Davis said. “Everybody that you talk to about Robert, just like Dimencio, everybody in the league talks about how hard he plays and a great motor that he has to every day in practice how he comes to play.

“So I think those guys will add great value to us,” Davis said.