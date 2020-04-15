Mayor Announces Next Hand Sanitizer Pick Up

The city of Oxford will be handing out the second round of 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer on Friday morning at 9 a.m, Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced Wednesday in her community update. Citizens can pick up the hand sanitizer at Oxford High School.

“It went over so well last time, and we get to serve our community in a way to provide hand sanitizer to those in our community that was unable to find any and was not able to afford to purchase,” Tannehill said.

On April 8, the city partnered with Cathead Distillery to distribute the first supply of hand sanitizer to citizens in the community.

It will be limited to one bottle per car.

Tannehill advised the community to drive through and get the hand sanitizer in a safe and quick manner.

HottyToddy Staff Report

