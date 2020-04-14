Lafayette County Sees Second COVID-19-Related Death

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A second person in Lafayette County has died from COVID-19.

Lafayette County Emergency Management Director Steve Quarles told the Board of Supervisors Monday that two Lafayette County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

“We’ve had two confirmed deaths,” Quarles said.

Both of the Lafayette County residents who died from the coronavirus were in their 60s.

Quarles pointed out that while the MSDH reported Monday there were 30 cases of COVID-19 in Lafayette County, some of those cases are no longer “active.”

“Some of these could have already recovered but are still included in that number,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, the MSDH is reporting 33 cases of COVID-19 in Lafayette County and two deaths. There are 145 new cases in Mississippi and 13 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,087, with 111 deaths.

Quarles said the Lafayette County Emergency Management Department’s main focus has been helping to supply local healthcare agencies with personal protection equipment. As of Monday, Lafayette County has donated 5,500 N95 masks, 4.500 procedure masks, 244 boxes of 100-count gloves, 200 bottles of hand sanitizer and 2,000 ponchos that were largely donated to the county from the University of Mississippi and Rebel Rags.

“We greatly appreciate their generosity and help to our county,” Quarles said.

Also on Monday, the Board of Supervisors approved a resolution declaring a local state-of-emergency after storms and straight-line winds Sunday damaged several homes and power lines.

“The declaration opens up the possibility of reimbursement from the state,” said Board President Mike Roberts.

Quarles said the declaration also allows county workers to go on private property to help clean up after the storms by cutting trees, clearing downed power lines and other hazardous debris.