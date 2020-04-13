Ole Miss Athletics to Hold Virtual Rebels Choice Awards on April 20

Despite not being able to hold an in-person awards ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ole Miss Athletics will announce the winners of the 2020 Rebels Choice Awards on Twitter next Monday, April 20.

The Rebels Choice Awards were started in 2011 as a way for the Ole Miss Athletic Department to celebrate National Student-Athlete Day, which is held each April. The semi-formal event, which features a red carpet, was held at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for Performing Arts until the opening of The Pavilion at Ole Miss in 2016, and honors athletics achievement from the past year. The Rebels’ Choice Awards includes 15 categories in which the winners are selected by Ole Miss’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

The nomination window includes the entire 2019-20 seasons for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, football, rifle, soccer, indoor track & field and volleyball, while celebrating the 2019 seasons for baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and outdoor track & field.

Additionally, Ole Miss Athletics will be announcing the nominees for several categories on its Twitter account beginning Tuesday (April 14). Below is the full schedule:

Rookies of the Year: Tuesday, April 14

Teams of the Year: Wednesday, April 15

Coaches of the Year: Thursday, April 16

Game/Play of the Year: Friday, April 17

Most Valuable Rebels: Saturday, April 18

Rebels Choice Awards: Monday, April 20

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

